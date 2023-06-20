Woman arrested over Romanian employment scam

Woman arrested over Romanian employment scam

June 20, 2023   06:32 pm

A female suspect who had swindled over Rs. 2 million under the guise of providing job opportunities in Romania was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) on Tuesday (20 June). 

Accordingly, the suspect, identified as a 55-year-old resident of Kandana, was arrested today when she was summoned to the SLBFE in relation to several complaints received against her. 

It was later revealed that the suspect in question was previously arrested by the SLBFE for a similar offence, and was later released on bail by the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court. 

She is, however, due to appear before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court in connection with today’s arrest. 

Owing to the recent increase in such scams, the SLBFE has warned the public to be more vigilant of the institutions or individuals demanding money in return for providing foreign employment.

Thus, they requested that people check the official SLBFE website via www.slbfe.lk or call their hotline 1989, to obtain further details regarding legally licenced foreign employment agencies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00