Woman arrested over Romanian employment scam

A female suspect who had swindled over Rs. 2 million under the guise of providing job opportunities in Romania was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) on Tuesday (20 June).

Accordingly, the suspect, identified as a 55-year-old resident of Kandana, was arrested today when she was summoned to the SLBFE in relation to several complaints received against her.

It was later revealed that the suspect in question was previously arrested by the SLBFE for a similar offence, and was later released on bail by the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

She is, however, due to appear before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court in connection with today’s arrest.

Owing to the recent increase in such scams, the SLBFE has warned the public to be more vigilant of the institutions or individuals demanding money in return for providing foreign employment.

Thus, they requested that people check the official SLBFE website via www.slbfe.lk or call their hotline 1989, to obtain further details regarding legally licenced foreign employment agencies.