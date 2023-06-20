Two suspects arrested for manufacturing homemade firearms

Two suspects arrested for manufacturing homemade firearms

June 20, 2023   07:33 pm

Two persons were arrested by the Crimes Division of the Kalutara Police today (20 June), over the alleged manufacturing of several homemade firearms after watching YouTube videos on the subject.

The suspects, identified as residents of the Seeladola area in Badureliya, aged 41 and 21, were arrested with a firearm that use T-56 ammunition, a five-foot long homemade firearm, a T-56 bullet, and equipment including two electrical grinders, Police said, adding that the arrested suspects are a nephew and his uncle. 

A senior police official further revealed that the main suspect is suspected to be main perpetrator behind the burning down of a car sale center in Badureliya, causing damages to the tune of Rs. 140 million during the ‘Aragalaya’.

He also added that further investigations are being carried out as to whether or not the seized firearms were used by the arrestees for any other crimes, while the duo is due to be produced before the Mathugama Magistrate’s Court.

