Manusha reveals plans to digitize foreign service centre, combat trafficking

Labour and Foreign Employment Minister, Manusha Nanayakkara on Tuesday (June 20) revealed the government’s plans to digitize the entire foreign service centre in order to liberate the foreign employment centre from the clutches of traffickers.

The lawmaker also emphasized that this initiative would empower the Foreign Employment Bureau to thwart unnecessary interference and combat illegal activities effectively.

He further revealed that under the guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Ministry of Finance has constituted a committee to oversee the implementation of this program.

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara conveyed these remarks during a press conference held at the Presidential Media Centre, focusing on the theme of ‘Collective path to a stable country’.