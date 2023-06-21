Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

June 21, 2023   07:19 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers will occur in North-Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee Districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.   The sea areas off the coast extending Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prices of bakery products slashed (English)

Prices of bakery products slashed (English)

Prices of bakery products slashed (English)

Colombo Magistrate calls for reports pertaining to Schaffter murder (English)

Colombo Magistrate calls for reports pertaining to Schaffter murder (English)

Govt raises import tax on cement (English)

Govt raises import tax on cement (English)

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

President discusses digitization, climate change with Commonwealth chief (English)

President discusses digitization, climate change with Commonwealth chief (English)

Bakery Owners'Association finally decides to reduce prices

Bakery Owners'Association finally decides to reduce prices

Revenue jump after several SLTB expressway buses operate without conductors

Revenue jump after several SLTB expressway buses operate without conductors

Police issue statement about wrongfully arresting a youth over theft

Police issue statement about wrongfully arresting a youth over theft