Man killed in shooting inside his home in Homagama

A 46-year-old person has been shot dead at Niyandagala, Homagama.

Police said the victim was at his home last night (20) when a group of unidentified individuals had stormed in and carried out the shooting before fleeing.

The injured person was rushed to the Homagama Hospital where he had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The deceased is a 46-year-old resident of Niyandagala in Homagama.

Homagama Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved.