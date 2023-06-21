Enhanced dengue control program implemented in Western Province

June 21, 2023   08:39 am

The government says a comprehensive program is in progress in the Western Province to conduct regular inspections of institutions and premises for dengue control.

The program, recommended by the Western Provincial Sub-Committee of the Experts Committee on Dengue Control appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, aims to mitigate the spread of dengue fever. 

Under this initiative, specific inspection days have been assigned for different types of establishments, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Thus, private schools, government schools, pre-schools, private educational institutions, and higher educational institutions (universities/Piriven) will be inspected every Monday. Construction sites will be examined on Wednesdays, factories on Tuesdays, other private institutions on Thursdays, and other government institutions on Fridays. Additionally, houses, gardens, and religious shrines will undergo inspections on weekends, with houses and gardens being examined on Saturdays and religious shrines on Sundays.

The PMD said institutions requiring inspections on different days are encouraged to inform the office of the responsible Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for necessary arrangements.

To ensure the effectiveness of these inspections, it is crucial that designated volunteer teams from the respective institutions carry out the inspections on the designated days. Hence, these teams should submit monthly reports to the relevant Medical Officer of Health.

Meanwhile, preschool kids and schoolchildren have been advised to wear protective clothing to minimize the risk of mosquito bites until the daily reported cases of dengue are brought to a minimum. This precautionary measure aims to reduce additional expenses associated with dengue-related health issues.

