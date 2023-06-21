Another man killed in a shooting at medical centre in Kottawa

Another person is reported dead on Wednesday (June 21) after being gunned down at a medical centre located on the Piliyandala Road in Kottawa.

The 30-year-old succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim at around 8.00 a.m. using a pistol, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as an employee of the medical centre in which the shooting took place.

This is the third gun violence incident reported in the country within the span of 12 hours since 9.00 p.m. yesterday.

In a shooting incident in Niyandagala area in Homagama last night, a former army soldier named Chamila Sanjeewa Perera was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen who arrived in a van and on a motorcycle, wielding T-56 firearms.

The 46-year-old father of three, who sustained three gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead after being admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital.

According to the police, a long-drawn-out dispute between the ex-army soldier and an underworld figure “Handaya” is believed to be the motive behind the murder.

In another development, a 42-year-old, identified as Vijith alias “Ran Mahaththaya”, was shot and killed in the Iddaruwa area in Kosgoda this morning (June 21), police said.

The victim had been gunned down in front of his house at around 6.00 a.m. by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle.