12-hour flight delay affects another group of S.Korea-bound SL workers

Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara has raised concerns about the continuous SriLankan Airlines flight delays owing to which local migrant workers who were supposed to depart for employment opportunities in South Korea could not reach their destination.

On Tuesday (June 20), a group of nearly 60 Sri Lankan migrant workers were unable to board the flight UL 470 to Incheon, South Korea due to a 12-hour delay.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 8.50 p.m. from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, however, it had suffered a technical error.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the group of migrant workers had been moved to nearby hotel for a temporary stay.

Speaking on the matter, Minister Nanayakkara said the Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) had made all necessary arrangements to send this 800th group for South Korean jobs.

However, the South Korean Human Resources Department has informed the SLBFE not to send the group on Tuesday.

A similar incident was reported in May, after a SriLankan Airlines flight was delayed by 10 hours, and the South Korean Human Resources Department refused to accept a group of Sri Lankan migrant workers who were unable to reach Incheon, Minister Nanayakkara explained.

Although this group of migrant workers were later sent to South Korea on June 04, the flight they had boarded that day, too, had suffered a delay of nearly two hours, he said further.