CEA declares an environmental protection area in Hali-Ela

The Central Environment Authority (CEA) says 362 plots of tea land with water sources in Hali-Ela Divisional Secretariat Division in Badulla District have been gazetted as a Water Reservation Environmental Protection Area (EPA) under the National Environment Act.

Chairman of the CEA Supun Pathirage emphasized that the Authority has thus far taken measures to gazette 10 water sources and water catchment areas across the island, polluted due to human activities, as Environmental Protection Areas (EPAs).

On the occasion of the World Environment Day celebrated in June, the Central Environment Authority has been able to gazette a new Environmental Protection Area this year as an extension of its efforts to conserve the polluted water sources and water catchment areas, he said, adding that the gazette notification on Hali-Ela Water Reservation Environmental Protection Area was thus issued.

“So far, we have gazetted 10 environmental protection areas across Sri Lanka. Six out of these 10 areas are water catchment areas”, he mentioned.