Navy apprehends 09 Indian fishermen in Delft sea area

Sri Lanka Navy, on Tuesday night (June 20), held 09 Indian fishermen along with a poaching trawler off Urimunai of the Delft Island, Jaffna.

A special search operation mounted by Northern Naval Command’s SLNS Wasaba in the Urimunai sea area south of Delft Island has led to the interception of the trawler that continued to remain in the sea area with 09 Indian fishermen aboard.

According to the Navy, the poaching trawler had experienced a mechanical failure with seepage of sea water to its engine, while poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Delft Island.

The impounded poaching trawler, along with 09 Indian fishermen, has been handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal proceedings, the Navy said.