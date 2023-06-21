Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero further remanded

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who was arrested for making statements that could disrupt religious harmony, has been further remanded until July 05, 2023, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on May 28 arrested Saddharathana Thero arrested in Anuradhapura, in connection with the probes carried out into a complaint made by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero against Saddharathana Thero’s certain remarks which were deemed prejudicial to religious harmony in the country.