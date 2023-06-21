Sri Lanka inflation, based on National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), for May 2023 was recorded at 22.1%, as measured by the year-on-year change, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) revealed in its latest report.

This marks a slight drop in comparison to the headline inflation of 33.6% recorded in April 2023.

In comparison to 2022, the reported inflation for the month of May 2023 was mainly due to the higher price levels that prevailed in both food and non-food groups.

On a monthly basis, the year-on-year inflation of the food group dropped to 15.8% in May from 27.1% in April 2023. Meanwhile, the year-on-year inflation of the non-food group decreased to 27.6% in May 2023 from 39.0% in April 2023.

The contributions (year-on-year) to the inflation recorded in May 2023 from the food commodities and the non-food group stood at 7.27% and 14.88%, respectively in comparison to March 2022.



Attached below is the latest report published by the DCS:

National Consumer Price Ind... by Adaderana Online