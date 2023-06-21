Police Sergeant remanded over assaulting Traffic OIC

June 21, 2023   05:07 pm

A Police Sergeant who had allegedly threatened the Traffic OIC of the Malabe Police Station has been remanded as ordered by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

On 15 June, the accused, identified as a Sergeant attached to the Kaduwela Police Station, had allegedly assaulted the Traffic OIC of the Malabe Police and threatened him with his service firearm, after which he had reportedly fled the area.

Accordingly, the suspect was remanded until 28 June over the incident which is believed to have occurred due to a service-related dispute.

