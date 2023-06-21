Police seize stock of buttons sold as gold from buried treasure; two youths arrested

June 21, 2023   05:25 pm

Police have apprehended two individuals along with a stock of fake gold coins, which was claimed to have been obtained from a buried treasure and was allegedly sold at a price of Rs. 400,000, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the interrogations, it has been revealed that the suspects, who sold the fake gold coins, had contacted the two individuals through Facebook and asked them to arrive at Hatares Kotuwa area in order to purchase the gold coins, which they had claimed were retrieved from a buried treasure.

However, while the two youths were returning after purchasing the fake gold coins, they had been stopped by the police at a police checkpoint in Agbopura, and the counterfeit gold coins were found in their possession.

When inquired by police, the two had claimed that the transaction was carried out with a group of individuals in the Habarana area, after contacting them through Facebook, according to the reporter.

Police have also taken custody of a motorcycle and the fake gold coins, which were later revealed to be ordinary buttons painted in gold to appear as ancient gold coins, along with the two individuals.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as residents of the Poonagar area in Eachalampattai, Trincomalee.

They will be produced before Kantale Magistrate’s Court today (June 21), Ada Derana reporter said.

Agbopura Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

 

