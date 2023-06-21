Three injured in another shooting at Walasmulla

Three injured in another shooting at Walasmulla

June 21, 2023   07:07 pm

Three individuals have been injured and hospitalised following another shooting incident which has taken place in the Yahalmulla area of Walasmulla, Hambantota.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the shooting had occurred when a former police officer had opened fire leaving three persons injured, this evening (June 21).

Incidentally, this is the fourth shooting incident reported in the country within the past 24 hours. 

 

