French vessel Dupuy de Lôme docks at Colombo Port

The French Naval Ship Dupuy de Lôme arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit this morning (21 June).

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval tradition, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Dupuy de Lôme, a 102.40m-long electromagnetic research vessel, docked with a crew of 107 aboard the ship, commanded by Commander Augustin Blanchet.

During their stay in the country, the crew of the French vessel will visit some of the tourist attractions in Sri Lanka, while the ship is scheduled to depart the island on Tuesday (27 June).