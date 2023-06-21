Work related to truth and reconciliation continues to progress  Sri Lanka tells UNHRC

The Core Group on Sri Lanka at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has pointed out that it is crucial for Sri Lanka to safeguard representative democracy by maintaining voters’ confidence in the country’s electoral systems.

Addressing the session on behalf of the Core Group on Sri Lanka comprising Canada, Malawi, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the UK and the United States, UK’s Human Rights Ambassador Rita French called on the government of Sri Lanka to protect freedoms of expression and association.

Ms. French, also mentioned that they welcome Sri Lanka’s initial steps, a basis to protect rights expressing that the UNHRC remain concerned on the continuous use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Furthermore, the government should protect freedoms of expression and association, she said, adding that transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, is also important.

“It is vital to safeguard representative democracy”, Ms. French asserted.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Himalee Arunatilaka highlighted Sri Lanka’s commitment to the work related to truth and reconciliation.

The 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is underway in Geneva and an interactive dialogue on the annual report of the UNHRC was held during the session on Tuesday (June 20).

Ms. Arunathilake, who expressed that Sri Lanka has shown reasons for categoric rejection of resolutions, also stated that intrusive mechanisms have legal and political implications for all countries.

“In the meantime, work related to truth and reconciliation continues to progress in the country with the assistance of bilateral partners”, she said.

The representative further mentioned that consultations continue on the draft anti-terrorism bill to ensure its compliance with international standards, while catering to domestic needs.

Moreover, she highlighted that Sri Lanka appreciates assistance received under the voluntary fund which enabled that capital-based officer to participate in Sri Lanka’s Universal Periodic Review process in February.