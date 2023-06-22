Parts of the island to receive spells of showers today

Parts of the island to receive spells of showers today

June 22, 2023   07:05 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers are expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers will occur in Northern and North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

