Private bus strike on two routes called off

June 22, 2023   10:46 am

Private bus operators on the Kottawa – Borella (174) and Kottawa – Mount Lavinia (225) routes have called off their strike action today (June 22).

The private buses operating on the two routes had withdrawn from passenger transport services as a result of the strike launched by the bus operators on Monday (June 19).

The strike action had commenced in protest over the decision to deploy 10 luxury buses covering the two said routes.

The private bus operators alleged that the luxury buses in question had been deployed without informing the relevant private bus associations.

However, they claimed that they decided to end the strike action temporarily since no solution was received for their issue.

