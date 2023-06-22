Sri Lanka to introduce Japanese language to school curriculum from primary grades

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara says that special approval has been received to include the Japanese language into the school curriculum from the primary grades.

Speaking in the parliament today (22), Nanayakkara mentioned that this decision has been taken targeting the future Japanese job market.

Accordingly, necessary arrangements are already being prepared together with the Ministry of Education, in order to begin the process of teaching the Japanese language to school children, the minister emphasized.

The minister further asserted that a program has been launched to create a pool of 5,000 Japanese language trainees targeting the Japanese job market.