Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has revealed that the Indian energy company Petronet LNG has presented short-term solutions to meet the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) requirement for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera revealed that Petronet LNG presented immediate, albeit short-term, solutions for CEB’s LNG requirements this morning (22 June).

Accordingly, options for short-term solutions to reduce the cost of generation in the next 24 months from the 600+ MW of the LNG power plants available will be pursued, while a long-term plan for LNG is being finalised, the Minister said.

Wijesekera thanked the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay for his efforts in this regard, and for organizing the discussion at which officials of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka (IHSL), the CEB, Petronet LNG, the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka (PDASL) and the Ministry were present.