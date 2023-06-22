Indias Petronet LNG to provide short-term solutions to Sri Lanka

June 22, 2023   01:07 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has revealed that the Indian energy company Petronet LNG has presented short-term solutions to meet the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) requirement for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). 

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera revealed that Petronet LNG presented immediate, albeit short-term, solutions for CEB’s LNG requirements this morning (22 June). 

Accordingly, options for short-term solutions to reduce the cost of generation in the next 24 months from the 600+ MW of the LNG power plants available will be pursued, while a long-term plan for LNG is being finalised, the Minister said.

 Wijesekera thanked the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay for his efforts in this regard, and for organizing the discussion at which officials of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka (IHSL), the CEB, Petronet LNG, the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka (PDASL) and the Ministry were present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.22

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.22

SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on S. Korean flight delay (English)

SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on S. Korean flight delay (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases in May 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases in May 2023 (English)

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Sri Lankan PM (English)

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Sri Lankan PM (English)

Construction of second terminal at BIA resumes (English)

Construction of second terminal at BIA resumes (English)

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded; Bruno Divakara granted bail

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded; Bruno Divakara granted bail