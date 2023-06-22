Shooting incident reported in Borella

A shooting incident has been reported near a residence in the Cross Road area in Borella this morning (June 22).

An unidentified group of individuals, who arrived at the location, had fired two shots at the gate of the house using a T-56 firearm, the police said.

Police revealed that the house in question belongs to the managing director of a well-known footwear company.

However, the motive behind this shooting has not been uncovered so far, according to police.