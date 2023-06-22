Company and two shops fined for selling eggs above controlled price

The Matara Magistrate’s Court has imposed fines on a company and two shops which had sold eggs above the controlled price declared by the government.

Accordingly, a fine of Rs. 500,000 has been imposed on the relevant company, while both other shops were fined Rs. 100,000 each.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had initiated legal action against the two shops and also the company, following several raids which were carried out by the officials of the CAA’s Matara District office.

Meanwhile, the CAA stated that the raids are continuously being carried out in search of vendors who sell eggs at higher prices than the controlled price declared by the government.