Company and two shops fined for selling eggs above controlled price

Company and two shops fined for selling eggs above controlled price

June 22, 2023   03:42 pm

The Matara Magistrate’s Court has imposed fines on a company and two shops which had sold eggs above the controlled price declared by the government.

Accordingly, a fine of Rs. 500,000 has been imposed on the relevant company, while both other shops were fined Rs. 100,000 each.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had initiated legal action against the two shops and also the company, following several raids which were carried out by the officials of the CAA’s Matara District office.

Meanwhile, the CAA stated that the raids are continuously being carried out in search of vendors who sell eggs at higher prices than the controlled price declared by the government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UN slams Sri Lanka's misuse of ICCPR Act and proposed anti-terrorism bill

UN slams Sri Lanka's misuse of ICCPR Act and proposed anti-terrorism bill

UN slams Sri Lanka's misuse of ICCPR Act and proposed anti-terrorism bill

SriLankan Airlines apologises for delay caused to South Korea-bound flight

SriLankan Airlines apologises for delay caused to South Korea-bound flight

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.22

Over 16kg of heroin found inside refrigerated container from Pakistan

Over 16kg of heroin found inside refrigerated container from Pakistan

UN slams Sri Lanka's misuse of ICCPR Act, proposed anti-terrorism bill and arrests over comedy performances

UN slams Sri Lanka's misuse of ICCPR Act, proposed anti-terrorism bill and arrests over comedy performances

Three injured in shooting carried out by ex-cop at Walasmulla

Three injured in shooting carried out by ex-cop at Walasmulla

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00