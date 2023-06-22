Navy apprehends 22 Indian fishermen poaching in northern waters

Navy apprehends 22 Indian fishermen poaching in northern waters

June 22, 2023   04:11 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 22 Indian fishermen along with 04 Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island, Jaffna.

During a regular patrol conducted by the navy in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers, the Northern Naval Command has deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla and a Craft of Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers last night (June 21).

Having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island, whereas the 22 Indian nationals, who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters were held by the navy.

The seized trawlers together with 22 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

