Water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended for 16 hours on Saturday (June 24), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be affected by the water cut imposed from 8.00 a.m. to 12.00 a.m.

The NWSDB attributed the 16-hour water cut to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.