Youth dies in sharp weapon attack in Dehiowita

June 23, 2023   09:21 am

A youth from Kanangama in Dehiowita died after being attacked with a sharp weapon on Thursday morning (June 22), the police say.

According to reports, the 26-year-old had visited the house of a moonshine seller in the neighbourhood to get some illicit liquor.

However, a heated argument had ensued between the duo, during which the youth attempted to attack the house owner, who retaliated by striking him to death using a sharp weapon.

The 57-year-old had then dumped the body of the youth into a stream behind the house.

The police said investigations were initiated into the incident based on a statement given by the suspect.

The body of the youth is placed at the mortuary of Avissawella Hospital for the post-mortem examination following the completion of magisterial inquest.

Dehiowita Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

