U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday (June 22) met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

Yellen said she was pleased to see Sri Lanka receiving the approval for the IMF-supported program earlier this year, and commended the strong domestic ownership of the island nation’s reform agenda.

During the meeting, she also highlighted the importance of Sri Lanka’s creditors delivering on debt restructuring in a timely manner.

Yellen also discussed the efforts to evolve the multilateral development banks to combat 21st-century global challenges.