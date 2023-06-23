Sri Lankas creditors should provide timely debt treatment - US Treasury chief

Sri Lankas creditors should provide timely debt treatment - US Treasury chief

June 23, 2023   10:15 am

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday (June 22) met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

Yellen said she was pleased to see Sri Lanka receiving the approval for the IMF-supported program earlier this year, and commended the strong domestic ownership of the island nation’s reform agenda.

During the meeting, she also highlighted the importance of Sri Lanka’s creditors delivering on debt restructuring in a timely manner.

Yellen also discussed the efforts to evolve the multilateral development banks to combat 21st-century global challenges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.23

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.23

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.22

Poisonous jellyfish spotted on several beaches along Southern coast

Poisonous jellyfish spotted on several beaches along Southern coast

Dayasiri accuses SriLankan of giving ' false excuses' for delay in South Korea-bound flight

Dayasiri accuses SriLankan of giving ' false excuses' for delay in South Korea-bound flight

Five shootings reported in Western and Southern Provinces over last 48 hours

Five shootings reported in Western and Southern Provinces over last 48 hours

'Muthuraja' to return to Thailand for medical treatment

'Muthuraja' to return to Thailand for medical treatment

President confident of achieving substantial headway by 2024, outlines debt restructuring timeline (English)

President confident of achieving substantial headway by 2024, outlines debt restructuring timeline (English)

Public Security Minister calls for strict action to curb violent crimes (English)

Public Security Minister calls for strict action to curb violent crimes (English)