Freight train derails on Upcountry Line

A freight train plying on the Upcountry Line derailed at around 8.00 a.m. today (June 23).

The train had been en route from Kandy to Badulla when it derailed between Talawakelle and Watagoda railway stations.

Owing to the situation, train operations on the Upcountry Line are reportedly experiencing delays.

Accordingly, as a temporary measure, the passengers on Colombo Fort-bound trains that set off from Badulla and Badulla-bound trains departing Colombo Fort will be swapped at Talawakelle, Hatton and Nanu-Oya railway stations using buses.