Prof. Manjula Fernando appointed new PUCSL chairman

Prof. Manjula Fernando has been appointed the new chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

He assumed duties today (June 23) after the appointment was approved by the Constitutional Council.

New PUCSL chairman was appointed after Janaka Ratnayake was ousted from the position in May following a lengthy spat with the government over several issues including the electricity tariff hike and the duration of power interruptions.

The Members of Parliament, on May 24, passed a motion seeking the removal of Ratnayake from his position as the PUCSL chairman by a majority of 43 votes.