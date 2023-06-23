Prof. Manjula Fernando appointed new PUCSL chairman

Prof. Manjula Fernando appointed new PUCSL chairman

June 23, 2023   02:49 pm

Prof. Manjula Fernando has been appointed the new chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

He assumed duties today (June 23) after the appointment was approved by the Constitutional Council.

New PUCSL chairman was appointed after Janaka Ratnayake was ousted from the position in May following a lengthy spat with the government over several issues including the electricity tariff hike and the duration of power interruptions.

The Members of Parliament, on May 24, passed a motion seeking the removal of Ratnayake from his position as the PUCSL chairman by a majority of 43 votes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

Five passengers presumed dead as Titanic-bound submersible suffers 'catastrophic implosion'

Five passengers presumed dead as Titanic-bound submersible suffers 'catastrophic implosion'

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.23

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.22

Poisonous jellyfish spotted on several beaches along Southern coast

Poisonous jellyfish spotted on several beaches along Southern coast

Dayasiri accuses SriLankan of giving ' false excuses' for delay in South Korea-bound flight

Dayasiri accuses SriLankan of giving ' false excuses' for delay in South Korea-bound flight