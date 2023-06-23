Private tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded

The private tutor arrested for sexually abusing 16 female students in Kalutara has been further remanded until 07 July, on orders of the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was arrested on 11 May when he arrived at the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse and Children to record a statement pertaining to the matter.

Probes were carried out into the incident after it was brought to light when the tutor’s wife filed a complaint with the Kalutara North Police alleging that her husband was involved in extramarital relationships.

After going through her husband’s laptop, she had found a bunch of video recordings of him sexually abusing schoolgirls.