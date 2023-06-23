Private tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded

Private tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded

June 23, 2023   04:31 pm

The private tutor arrested for sexually abusing 16 female students in Kalutara has been further remanded until 07 July, on orders of the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was arrested on 11 May when he arrived at the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse and Children to record a statement pertaining to the matter.

Probes were carried out into the incident after it was brought to light when the tutor’s wife filed a complaint with the Kalutara North Police alleging that her husband was involved in extramarital relationships. 

After going through her husband’s laptop, she had found a bunch of video recordings of him sexually abusing schoolgirls.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth assaulted over romantic relationship with police sergeant's daughter

Youth assaulted over romantic relationship with police sergeant's daughter

Youth assaulted over romantic relationship with police sergeant's daughter

Imported rice deemed 'animal feed' sold to consumers, COPE reveals

Imported rice deemed 'animal feed' sold to consumers, COPE reveals

President explains Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process at Summit in France

President explains Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process at Summit in France

Manning Market traders attribute vegetable price hike to supply shortage

Manning Market traders attribute vegetable price hike to supply shortage

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

Five passengers presumed dead as Titanic-bound submersible suffers 'catastrophic implosion'

Five passengers presumed dead as Titanic-bound submersible suffers 'catastrophic implosion'

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00