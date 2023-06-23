Suspect who tried to attack cops injured in police shooting

Suspect who tried to attack cops injured in police shooting

June 23, 2023   08:16 pm

The police today (June 23) opened fire at a suspect who attempted to attack the officers with a sharp weapon.

The 26-year-old who was injured in the gunfire that ensued in Uragasmanhandiya has been admitted to the Elpitiya Hospital for medical care.

A group of police officers had mounted an operation to arrest the suspect over an assault on another person.

When the cops tried to arrest him, the youth in question had attacked them with a sharp weapon.

As a countermove, the police officers had shot the suspect in the leg, according to police media spokesperson.

