Public property damage case: 22 including former IUSF convenor acquitted and released

A total of 22 accused including the former convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Udul Premaratne were acquitted and released by the Colombo High Court today (June 23).

Delivering the verdict, High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte said the prosecution has not shown proof beyond a reasonable doubt to find the defendants guilty of the allegations levelled against them.

Accordingly, the 22 accused were acquitted and released from the case filed against them for allegedly causing damages to public property during a protest staged in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in Colombo on October 14, 2010.