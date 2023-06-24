Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The members of the public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.