Water supply is suspended for 16 hours today (June 24) in parts of Colombo, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 are affected by the water cut imposed from 8.00 a.m. until 12.00 a.m.

The NWSDB attributed the 16-hour water cut to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.