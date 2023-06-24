Future development activities in the country to follow National Physical Plan

June 24, 2023   10:39 am

Minister of Urban Development & Housing Prasanna Ranatunga says the future development activities in the country will be carried out in accordance with the National Physical Plan.

His remarks came during a press conference organized by the Presidential Media Centre on Friday (June 23).

The minister disclosed that the draft of the National Physical Plan has already been submitted to President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The plan will be reviewed by the public and presented to the cabinet before taking necessary measures for its approval, he added.

Emphasizing the alignment with the vision of the President for the development of the country by 2048, Ranatunga highlighted that the National Physical Plan will serve as a blueprint for various key development initiatives, including the construction of highways across the country.

The minister revealed that the implementation of this program will commence as a two-year pilot project in the Northern and Eastern provinces, as well as in the districts of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

