Two urban council officials arrested for accepting bribe

Two urban council officials arrested for accepting bribe

June 24, 2023   01:21 pm

Two officials of the Seethawaka Urban Council have been arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs. 400,000.

Accordingly, the Secretary and the Revenue Inspector of the Urban Council were arrested by the Bribery Commission for soliciting the bribe.

The arrest was made on Friday (June 23) based on a complaint filed by an individual from Avissawella.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe to speed up the transfer of ownership of a shop at the new commercial centre at the Avissawella bus stand.

The suspects will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court following the completion of preliminary investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lankan PM, Indian envoy discuss proposed roadmap for cooperation (English)

Sri Lankan PM, Indian envoy discuss proposed roadmap for cooperation (English)

Imported rice deemed 'animal feed' sold to consumers, COPE reveals (English)

Imported rice deemed 'animal feed' sold to consumers, COPE reveals (English)

UN chief assures unwavering support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

UN chief assures unwavering support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's creditors should provide timely debt treatment - US Treasury chief (English)

Sri Lanka's creditors should provide timely debt treatment - US Treasury chief (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.23

Countrywide protests against 'Aswesuma' welfare benefit program

Countrywide protests against 'Aswesuma' welfare benefit program