Two urban council officials arrested for accepting bribe

Two officials of the Seethawaka Urban Council have been arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs. 400,000.

Accordingly, the Secretary and the Revenue Inspector of the Urban Council were arrested by the Bribery Commission for soliciting the bribe.

The arrest was made on Friday (June 23) based on a complaint filed by an individual from Avissawella.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe to speed up the transfer of ownership of a shop at the new commercial centre at the Avissawella bus stand.

The suspects will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court following the completion of preliminary investigations.