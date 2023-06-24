Minister Sabry to participate in World Economic Forum in China

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry will lead a Sri Lankan delegation to participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Tianjin, China from 27 to 29 June 2023.

The Forum themed ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy’, will provide a platform for dialogue among political and business leaders from over 90 countries across the globe, which is expected to advance regional and global collaboration on economic challenges.

Sabry is scheduled to participate at the Roundtable titled ‘Preventing a Lost Decade’ and the Stakeholder Dialogue on ‘How to Power Tomorrow’s Economy’.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold bilateral discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other high-level dignitaries.

Sabry will also interact with the Sri Lankan community living in Beijing as well as the Sri Lankan students in Tianjin University.