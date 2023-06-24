Minister Sabry to participate in World Economic Forum in China

Minister Sabry to participate in World Economic Forum in China

June 24, 2023   03:20 pm

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry will lead a Sri Lankan delegation to participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Tianjin, China from 27 to 29 June 2023.

The Forum themed ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy’, will provide a platform for dialogue among political and business leaders from over 90 countries across the globe, which is expected to advance regional and global collaboration on economic challenges.

Sabry is scheduled to participate at the Roundtable titled ‘Preventing a Lost Decade’ and the Stakeholder Dialogue on ‘How to Power Tomorrow’s Economy’.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold bilateral discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other high-level dignitaries.

Sabry will also interact with the Sri Lankan community living in Beijing as well as the Sri Lankan students in Tianjin University.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.24

Hours-long power outage leaves Piliyandala bus stand in dark

Hours-long power outage leaves Piliyandala bus stand in dark

Female state counsel injured in knife attack in Panadura

Female state counsel injured in knife attack in Panadura

COPA calls for report on tablet PCs purchased by Education Ministry in 2019

COPA calls for report on tablet PCs purchased by Education Ministry in 2019

Authorities urged to resume 'Thriposha'distribution after year-long disruption

Authorities urged to resume 'Thriposha'distribution after year-long disruption

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lankan PM, Indian envoy discuss proposed roadmap for cooperation (English)

Sri Lankan PM, Indian envoy discuss proposed roadmap for cooperation (English)