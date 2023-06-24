Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan Dzhagaryan has commended the island nation’s “balanced and neutral” stance on certain international issues.

Speaking to the media in Colombo on Friday (June 23), Dzhagaryan reassured that Russia stands together with Sri Lanka.

Dzhagaryan participated in an event organized by the Russian Embassy, which took place at the Galle Face Hotel premises in Colombo to showcase the cultural and culinary diversity of various countries.

He also deplored the attempts of Western countries to interfere in the domestic matters of independent countries including Sri Lanka.

The Russian envoy urged the Western countries to focus on their own domestic issues, stressing that it is “totally unacceptable” to interfere in the matters of other sovereign nations.