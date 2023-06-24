Suspect jumps in front of moving train days after fleeing police

The driver of the three-wheeler at which the police had opened fire earlier this week for defying orders has died by suicide.

The police said the suspect had jumped in front of a moving train plying from Galle to Maradana near Piyadigama area this morning (June 24).

The deceased was identified as a 31-year-old who was residing in Wakwella area of Hapugala.

On June 22 (Thursday), the police officers stationed at the Poddala checkpoint had stopped a three-wheeler for a random inspection. However, one of the individuals inside the three-wheeler had run out when approached by the police officers, while the driver speeded up the vehicle.

The police officers then proceeded to fire gunshots at the speeding vehicle for disobeying the signal to stop. Later, the abandoned vehicle was found on the roadside, but the driver remained in hiding.

It was revealed today that the suspect had taken his own life by jumping in front of a moving train.