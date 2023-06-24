Reward money for tip-offs on unauthorized firearms increased

Reward money for tip-offs on unauthorized firearms increased

June 24, 2023   09:52 pm

Reward money for tip-offs on unauthorized firearms increased

Sri Lanka Police has increased the rewarded money awarded through the Police Reward Scheme for tip-offs leading to successful seizures of unauthorized firearms and hand grenades.

This was announced in a special communiqué directed to senior police officers by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne on Saturday (June 24).

Accordingly, a generous amount of reward money is now offered to incentivize the police personnel and individual informants for their assistance in crackdown on the recent uptick in the number of crimes in the country.

The payments will be made for the unauthorized firearms and hand grenades taken into custody between June 25 and July 31. 

As per the communiqué, reward money of Rs. 250,000 is awarded to a police officer who seizes a T-56 firearm along with a suspect and an individual informant providing a tip-off on an unauthorized T-56 firearm. A police officer who seizes only the firearm will be awarded Rs. 200,000 while the informant is given Rs. 250,000.

For a tip-off on pistols and revolvers, an informant will receive a reward of Rs. 250,000. If a police officer makes an arrest along with a pistol or a revolver will be given Rs. 150,000. If no arrests are made, Rs. 100,000 will be awarded.

 

More details on the reward money scheme are attached below:

 

Police Reward Scheme for Information on Unauthorized Firearms by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPA's revelation on Tablet PCs worth Rs. 3.4 bn purchased by Education Ministry

COPA's revelation on Tablet PCs worth Rs. 3.4 bn purchased by Education Ministry

COPA's revelation on Tablet PCs worth Rs. 3.4 bn purchased by Education Ministry

Russian officials to visit Sri Lanka for talks on proposed nuclear power plant

Russian officials to visit Sri Lanka for talks on proposed nuclear power plant

Sri Lanka to commence tea-for-oil barter with Iran in July

Sri Lanka to commence tea-for-oil barter with Iran in July

Thriposha Ltd. chairman addresses concerns on production remaining at a standstill

Thriposha Ltd. chairman addresses concerns on production remaining at a standstill

Mercenary group Wagner launches armed uprising in Russia

Mercenary group Wagner launches armed uprising in Russia

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.24

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.24