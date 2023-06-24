Reward money for tip-offs on unauthorized firearms increased

Sri Lanka Police has increased the rewarded money awarded through the Police Reward Scheme for tip-offs leading to successful seizures of unauthorized firearms and hand grenades.

This was announced in a special communiqué directed to senior police officers by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne on Saturday (June 24).

Accordingly, a generous amount of reward money is now offered to incentivize the police personnel and individual informants for their assistance in crackdown on the recent uptick in the number of crimes in the country.

The payments will be made for the unauthorized firearms and hand grenades taken into custody between June 25 and July 31.

As per the communiqué, reward money of Rs. 250,000 is awarded to a police officer who seizes a T-56 firearm along with a suspect and an individual informant providing a tip-off on an unauthorized T-56 firearm. A police officer who seizes only the firearm will be awarded Rs. 200,000 while the informant is given Rs. 250,000.

For a tip-off on pistols and revolvers, an informant will receive a reward of Rs. 250,000. If a police officer makes an arrest along with a pistol or a revolver will be given Rs. 150,000. If no arrests are made, Rs. 100,000 will be awarded.

More details on the reward money scheme are attached below:

Police Reward Scheme for Information on Unauthorized Firearms by Adaderana Online on Scribd