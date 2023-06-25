Aswesuma beneficiary list yet to be finalized; appeals and objections under evaluation

June 25, 2023   09:16 am

Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says the final list of beneficiaries of ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit program will be published after completing the evaluation of appeals and objections.

Taking to twitter, the lawmaker noted that the Welfare Benefit Board would intervene if any injustice is observed in the beneficiary selection process.

According to the state minister, different surveys have shown that approximately 30% of welfare benefits are received by people who do not qualify to receive the allowances, assuring that the new survey on beneficiaries is ‘transparent’ and a ‘non-politically influenced program’ designed to provide additional benefits to the poor.

Semasinghe said the beneficiary list for low-income senior citizens, kidney patients and differently able will be published next week.

