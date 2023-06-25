Nominations submitted for 2023 LG polls to be cancelled?

The government has decided to commence discussions regarding the proposal to cancel the nominations submitted for the 2023 Local Government election.

State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Janaka Wakkumbura stated that he expects to take up the matter into discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister within the next few weeks.

A proposal has been submitted to the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Provincial Councils and of Local Government to cancel the nominations which were submitted for the 2023 LG election.

Discussions have reportedly been scheduled with political parties and the MPs representing the Parliament regarding the relevant proposal.

Meanwhile, due to the continuous postponement of the LG election, various issues have arisen regarding the public employees who have submitted nominations, and as a result, several individuals have requested to cancel the relevant nominations.

However, State Minister Wakkumbura further mentioned that a special proposal should be passed in the Parliament for this purpose, adding that the government hopes to seek legal advice regarding the matter.