Public views to be sought on electricity tariff revision

June 25, 2023   11:22 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that a special public consultation session is scheduled to be held in order to obtain public comments regarding the electricity tariff revision.

Accordingly, the relevant public consultation session will be held on Tuesday (June 27) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).

There, the public will receive the opportunity to submit their views regarding the increase or decrease in electricity tariffs, according to the PUCSL.

Furthermore, the PUCSL highlighted that anyone including members of trade unions and civil organizations can express their views regarding the matter, during this public consultation session.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the new chairman of the PUCSL, Prof. Manjula Fernando emphasized that a discussion among the other members of the commission is scheduled to be held before the end of this month, in order to discuss electricity tariff revisions and other related issues.

