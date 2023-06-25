Ruling party MPs instructed to remain in Colombo next week

June 25, 2023   02:17 pm

The Chief Government Whip has informed all Parliamentarians representing the ruling party not to leave Colombo within next week starting from tomorrow (June 26).

Accordingly, the MPs have been notified to remain in Colombo by cancelling all other visits outside Colombo including overseas travel, according to sources.

The notice has reportedly been made personally via phone calls, since a debt restructuring proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament for adoption this week, as per the political sources.

Furthermore, a special meeting of the representatives of the ruling party will take place on Wednesday (June 28) at the Presidential Secretariat, after President Ranil Wickremesinghe has returned to the island, following his ongoing foreign visit.

Political sources also stated that the Parliament is likely to be convened next Saturday (July 01) or Sunday (July 02), considering it as an urgent need to table the debt restructuring proposal in the Parliament.

The Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will meet on June 27, in order to arrive at a decision regarding the matter, according to the parliamentary source.

