Death row inmate who escaped from Welikada Prison dressed as guard arrested

An inmate of the Welikada Prison, who had been sentenced to death, has been arrested after escaping through the main entrance of the prison by impersonating a prison officer this morning (June 25), the Additional Commissioner General of Prisons and Media Spokesman, Chandana Ekanayake said.

The inmate in question had been taken out of his prison cell, for a religious programme at around 9.30 a.m. today, after which he had escaped from the prison complex, dressed in an attire similar to the uniform of prison officers, after presenting false information to the guards.

After growing suspicious in this regard, the prison officers had then pursued the escaped inmate and arrested him, while he was boarding a train at the Maradana railway station and proceeded to bring him back to the Welikada Prison.

The prisons media spokesman also mentioned that the 42-year-old inmate had been sentenced to death by the Gampaha High Court on March 06, 2015, after being convicted of murder.

He was a resident of the Ihalakotuwella area of Pannala, he added.

However, necessary arrangements are being made in order to refer him to the Boossa High-Security Prison, according to the Department of Prisons.

An investigation is being conducted into the incident under the supervision of the Prison Superintendent of the Colombo Remand Prison, Mr. Ekanayake said, adding that the Prisons Emergency Action and Tactical Force (SPEAT Force) has also initiated an investigation regarding the matter.