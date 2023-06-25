Appeals and objections on Aswesuma welfare beneficiary list accepted at Divisional Secretariats - State Minister

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe says that relevant officials have been informed so that the people can hand over appeals and objections under the ‘Aswasuma’ welfare benefits program personally at the Divisional Secretariats across the island.

Taking into Twitter, the State Minister mentioned that accordingly, anyone who cannot use the online system to submit their appeals or objections can file them as usual.

For any further inquiries, the general public can contact the hotline number 1924 which is operational on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., he added.