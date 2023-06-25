Appeals and objections on Aswesuma welfare beneficiary list accepted at Divisional Secretariats - State Minister

Appeals and objections on Aswesuma welfare beneficiary list accepted at Divisional Secretariats - State Minister

June 25, 2023   05:36 pm

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe says that relevant officials have been informed so that the people can hand over appeals and objections under the ‘Aswasuma’ welfare benefits program personally at the Divisional Secretariats across the island.

Taking into Twitter, the State Minister mentioned that accordingly, anyone who cannot use the online system to submit their appeals or objections can file them as usual.

For any further inquiries, the general public can contact the hotline number 1924 which is operational on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.25

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines criticize management's arbitrary and callous decisions

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines criticize management's arbitrary and callous decisions

56-year-old shot dead in Ambalangoda town

56-year-old shot dead in Ambalangoda town

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss turn his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss turn his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

MP Dullas Alahepperuma's request to all opposition politicians (English)

MP Dullas Alahepperuma's request to all opposition politicians (English)