Govt. committed to preventing any injustice towards Aswesuma beneficiaries - PMD

Govt. committed to preventing any injustice towards Aswesuma beneficiaries - PMD

June 25, 2023   07:31 pm

The government is committed to preventing any injustice towards the “Aswesuma” welfare beneficiaries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Meanwhile, the PMD further stated that the government urges all applicants to reach out to the Divisional Secretaries during the appeal period until July 10, since it emphasizes the importance of not yielding to political instigation or external influences.

Earlier today, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe stated that the Welfare Benefit Board would intervene if any injustice is observed in the beneficiary selection process.

Taking into Twitter, he also notified that the relevant officials have been informed so that the people can hand over appeals and objections under the ‘Aswasuma’ welfare benefits program personally at the Divisional Secretariats across the island.

For any further inquiries, the general public can contact the hotline number 1924 which is operational on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., according to the minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wagner chief leaves Russia for Belarus in deal that ends armed insurrection

Wagner chief leaves Russia for Belarus in deal that ends armed insurrection

Wagner chief leaves Russia for Belarus in deal that ends armed insurrection

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.25

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines criticize management's arbitrary and callous decisions

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines criticize management's arbitrary and callous decisions

56-year-old shot dead in Ambalangoda town

56-year-old shot dead in Ambalangoda town

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss turn his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss turn his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed