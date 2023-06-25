Govt. committed to preventing any injustice towards Aswesuma beneficiaries - PMD

The government is committed to preventing any injustice towards the “Aswesuma” welfare beneficiaries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Meanwhile, the PMD further stated that the government urges all applicants to reach out to the Divisional Secretaries during the appeal period until July 10, since it emphasizes the importance of not yielding to political instigation or external influences.

Earlier today, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe stated that the Welfare Benefit Board would intervene if any injustice is observed in the beneficiary selection process.

Taking into Twitter, he also notified that the relevant officials have been informed so that the people can hand over appeals and objections under the ‘Aswasuma’ welfare benefits program personally at the Divisional Secretariats across the island.

For any further inquiries, the general public can contact the hotline number 1924 which is operational on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., according to the minister.