Body of businessman who drowned in Bolgoda River found

The body of a 42-year-old businessman who went missing following an accident which occurred while rowing boats in the Bolgoda River in Panadura has been recovered.

The deceased, Eshan Vithana, is a resident of Shriya Mawatha at Diggala in Panadura, Ada Derana reporter said.

The businessman had reportedly been riding jet skis in the Bolgoda River near Ruskin Island as a habit, according to the reporter.

While he was riding a jet ski around 10.05 a.m. this morning, he had been swept away by water currents after colliding with a rope tied to a bridge which goes across the river.

Later, search operations were launched by deploying fishing boats and jet skis in order to rescue the missing individual.

However, the body had been recovered after around two hours and was rushed to the Panadura Base Hospital, where he had already been pronounced dead.

Panadura – North Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.