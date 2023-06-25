Body of businessman who drowned in Bolgoda River found

Body of businessman who drowned in Bolgoda River found

June 25, 2023   10:04 pm

The body of a 42-year-old businessman who went missing following an accident which occurred while rowing boats in the Bolgoda River in Panadura has been recovered.

The deceased, Eshan Vithana, is a resident of Shriya Mawatha at Diggala in Panadura, Ada Derana reporter said.

The businessman had reportedly been riding jet skis in the Bolgoda River near Ruskin Island as a habit, according to the reporter.

While he was riding a jet ski around 10.05 a.m. this morning, he had been swept away by water currents after colliding with a rope tied to a bridge which goes across the river.

Later, search operations were launched by deploying fishing boats and jet skis in order to rescue the missing individual. 

However, the body had been recovered after around two hours and was rushed to the Panadura Base Hospital, where he had already been pronounced dead.

Panadura – North Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka set to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran next month (English)

Sri Lanka set to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran next month (English)

Sri Lanka set to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran next month (English)

Excise Dept. instructed to recover tax dues from large-scale liquor manufacturers (English)

Excise Dept. instructed to recover tax dues from large-scale liquor manufacturers (English)

Opposition parties to discuss on domestic debt restructuring tomorrow - Harsha de Silva (English)

Opposition parties to discuss on domestic debt restructuring tomorrow - Harsha de Silva (English)

Nominations submitted for 2023 LG polls to be cancelled? (English)

Nominations submitted for 2023 LG polls to be cancelled? (English)

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Domestic debt optimization strategy to be tabled in Parliament next week?

Domestic debt optimization strategy to be tabled in Parliament next week?

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines slam 'shortsighted' decisions of the management

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines slam 'shortsighted' decisions of the management

Death row inmate who escaped from Welikada Prison dressed as guard arrested

Death row inmate who escaped from Welikada Prison dressed as guard arrested