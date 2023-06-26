Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

June 26, 2023   07:34 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Western and North-Central provinces and in Puttalam, Galle, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Puttalam via Mannar.

Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanthurai and from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Kankasanthurai to Puttalam via Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanthurai and from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

