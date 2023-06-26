IGP C.D. Wickramaratnes service extension ends today

IGP C.D. Wickramaratnes service extension ends today

June 26, 2023   10:05 am

The service extension granted to the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), C.D. Wickremeratne is scheduled to end from today (June 26).

However, a new IGP is needed to be appointed once the current IGP’s service extension ends today.

The current IGP C.D. Wickramaratne’s service period was scheduled to end on March 26, 2023, and accordingly, he had earlier handed over the documents required for his retirement.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe took measures to grant him a service extension of three months.

However, a final decision on appointing a new IGP has not been arrived yet, while it is reported that the President will arrive at a decision regarding the matter, once he returned to the island following his ongoing foreign visit.

The recommendation of the President regarding the post of IGP must be approved after submitting it to the Constitutional Council.

The names of the Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka set to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran next month (English)

Sri Lanka set to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran next month (English)

Sri Lanka set to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran next month (English)

Excise Dept. instructed to recover tax dues from large-scale liquor manufacturers (English)

Excise Dept. instructed to recover tax dues from large-scale liquor manufacturers (English)

Opposition parties to discuss on domestic debt restructuring tomorrow - Harsha de Silva (English)

Opposition parties to discuss on domestic debt restructuring tomorrow - Harsha de Silva (English)

Nominations submitted for 2023 LG polls to be cancelled? (English)

Nominations submitted for 2023 LG polls to be cancelled? (English)

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Excise Dept. instructed to collect taxes due from large-scale liquor manufacturers

Domestic debt optimization strategy to be tabled in Parliament next week?

Domestic debt optimization strategy to be tabled in Parliament next week?

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines slam 'shortsighted' decisions of the management

Pilots of SriLankan Airlines slam 'shortsighted' decisions of the management

Death row inmate who escaped from Welikada Prison dressed as guard arrested

Death row inmate who escaped from Welikada Prison dressed as guard arrested