The service extension granted to the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), C.D. Wickremeratne is scheduled to end from today (June 26).

However, a new IGP is needed to be appointed once the current IGP’s service extension ends today.

The current IGP C.D. Wickramaratne’s service period was scheduled to end on March 26, 2023, and accordingly, he had earlier handed over the documents required for his retirement.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe took measures to grant him a service extension of three months.

However, a final decision on appointing a new IGP has not been arrived yet, while it is reported that the President will arrive at a decision regarding the matter, once he returned to the island following his ongoing foreign visit.

The recommendation of the President regarding the post of IGP must be approved after submitting it to the Constitutional Council.

The names of the Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.